Financial results for the first quarter 2023:

Consolidated first quarter GAAP sales of $263.9 million increased 9.6%, as compared to the prior year period.

Consolidated first quarter GAAP gross profit of $63.5 million increased 5.8%, as compared to the prior year period.

Consolidated first quarter GAAP net loss of $(52.7) million, compared to a net loss of $(43.6) million in the prior year period.

Consolidated first quarter non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $(50.8) million, compared to $(40.0) million in the prior year period.

Consolidated first quarter non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $(33.4) million, compared to $(24.5) million in the prior year period.

Operational highlights for the first quarter 2023:

111 campus stores have adopted BNC's First Day® Complete courseware delivery program for the 2022 Fall Term, representing approximately 545,000* in total undergraduate student enrollment, a growth rate of 85% over Fall 2021 based on undergraduate student enrollment.

courseware delivery program for the 2022 Fall Term, representing approximately 545,000* in total undergraduate student enrollment, a growth rate of 85% over Fall 2021 based on undergraduate student enrollment. Retail segment gross comparable store sales for the quarter increased by 15.0% on top of a 49.8% increase a year ago. Please see a more detailed definition in the Results table and Retail segment discussion below.

General merchandise gross comparable store sales increased 34.0%.

DSS revenue grew 10.6% to $9.2 million.

*As reported by National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)

"As we begin the 2022 - 2023 academic year, we are excited to welcome students back to campus for a more traditional in-person learning experience with a greater number of on-campus activities and events," said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer, BNED. "Our first quarter began with a solid start and consolidated results were in line with our expectations, benefitting from a strong graduation season, as many schools returned to in-person ceremonies, and robust general merchandise sales. We expanded staffing at stores in response to the greater on-campus activity and to prepare for what we expect to be a strong Fall Rush period. We are currently in the thick of our peak Fall Rush season and are excited to provide many more students with our First Day Complete inclusive access offering that's designed to improve student outcomes through access, convenience and affordability. One hundred eleven (111) of our campus stores have implemented First Day Complete for the Fall term, representing undergraduate enrollment of approximately 545,000 students, representing an 85% growth rate over Fall 2021 based on undergraduate student enrollment. Additionally, we expect our general merchandise business to continue to grow, benefitting from our partnership with Fanatics and Lids and increased on campus traffic, including an increase in the number of activities and events as schools approach a more traditional learning experience."

First Quarter Results for 2023

Results for the 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 are as follows:

$ in millions Selected Data (unaudited) 13 Weeks Q1 2023 13 Weeks Q1 2022 Total Sales $263.9 $240.8 Net Loss $(52.7) $(43.6) Non-GAAP(1) Adjusted EBITDA $(33.4) $(24.5) Adjusted Earnings $(50.8) $(40.0) Additional Information: Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales Variances (2) $33.5 $73.6

(1) These non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled in the attached schedules to the most directly comparable GAAP measure as required under SEC rules regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales includes sales from physical and virtual stores that have been open for an entire fiscal year period and does not include sales from closed stores for all periods presented. In-store and online logo and emblematic general merchandise sales fulfilled by FLC and Fanatics, respectively, and are recognized on a net commission revenue basis, as compared to the recognition of online logo and emblematic sales on a gross basis in the prior year period. For Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales purposes, sales for logo and emblematic general merchandise fulfilled by FLC, Fanatics and digital agency sales are included on a gross basis.

The Company has three reportable segments: Retail, Wholesale and Digital Student Solutions ("DSS"). Unallocated shared-service costs, which include various corporate level expenses and other governance functions, continue to be presented as Corporate Services. All material intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Retail Segment Results

Retail sales increased by $26.0 million, or 12.4%, as compared to the prior year period. Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales (non-GAAP) increased 15.0% for the quarter, with comparable textbook sales increasing 1.5%, on top of a 21.9% increase a year ago. Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales for general merchandise increased 34.0%, on top of a 119.4% increase a year ago. The growth in general merchandise sales was led by a strong graduation season and a rebound in café and convenience food product sales, which benefited from greater on-campus traffic.

The Retail non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(25.0) million, as compared to a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(19.6) million in the prior year period. The non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss increased on higher selling and administrative expenses, primarily related to the expanded staffing at stores in response to greater on-campus activity during the quarter and in preparation for the upcoming peak fall term, including support for the growth in First Day programs.

Wholesale Segment Results

Wholesale first quarter sales of $37.1 million decreased $7.4 million, or 16.6%, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease is primarily due to used textbooks supply constraints resulting from the lack of on campus textbook buyback opportunities over the last two years and lower customer demand, partially offset by lower returns and allowances.

Wholesale non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined to $2.8 million, as compared to $6.4 million in the prior year, declining on the lower sales.

DSS Segment Results

DSS first quarter sales of $9.2 million increased $0.9 million, or 10.6%, as compared to the prior year period.

DSS non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million for the quarter, as compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2023, the Company expects consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to be between $30 million to $40 million. The Company expects significant improvement in its Retail business being driven by new First Day Complete implementations, growth within its general merchandise business and new business wins. The challenges within its wholesale business, including constrained used book inventory and higher inflationary pressures on wages and freight, are expected to persist. DSS non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be near fiscal year 2022 levels as revenue growth is offset by investments in product enhancements.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

We have three reportable segments: Retail, Wholesale and DSS as follows:

The Retail Segment operates 1,406 college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, comprised of 793 physical bookstores and 613 virtual bookstores. Our bookstores typically operate under agreements with the college, university, or K-12 schools to be the official bookstore and the exclusive seller of course materials and supplies, including physical and digital products. The majority of the physical campus bookstores have school-branded e-commerce websites which we operate and which offer students access to affordable course materials and affinity products, including emblematic apparel and gifts. The Retail Segment also offers inclusive access programs, in which course materials, including e-content, are offered at a reduced price through a course materials fee, and delivered to students on or before the first day of class. Additionally, the Retail Segment offers a suite of digital content and services to colleges and universities, including a variety of open educational resource-based courseware.

The Wholesale Segment is comprised of our wholesale textbook business and is one of the largest textbook wholesalers in the country. The Wholesale Segment centrally sources, sells, and distributes new and used textbooks to approximately 3,100 physical bookstores (including our Retail Segment's 793 physical bookstores) and sources and distributes new and used textbooks to our 613 virtual bookstores. Additionally, the Wholesale Segment sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to approximately 350 college bookstores.

The Digital Student Solutions ("DSS") Segment includes products and services to assist students to study more effectively and improve academic performance. The DSS Segment is comprised of the operations of Student Brands, LLC, a leading direct-to-student subscription-based writing services business, and bartleby®, an institutional and direct-to-student subscription-based offering providing textbook solutions, expert questions and answers, writing and tutoring.

Corporate Services represents unallocated shared-service costs which include corporate level expenses and other governance functions, including executive functions, such as accounting, legal, treasury, information technology, and human resources.

All material intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended July 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 Sales: Product sales and other $ 252,946 $ 227,770 Rental income 10,912 13,024 Total sales 263,858 240,794 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense): Product and other cost of sales (a) 194,105 174,161 Rental cost of sales 6,265 6,604 Total cost of sales 200,370 180,765 Gross profit 63,488 60,029 Selling and administrative expenses 98,486 86,235 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,533 12,624 Restructuring and other charges (a) 375 1,905 Operating loss (47,906 ) (40,735 ) Interest expense, net 3,868 2,494 Loss before income taxes (51,774 ) (43,229 ) Income tax expense 933 399 Net loss $ (52,707 ) $ (43,628 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (1.01 ) $ (0.85 ) Diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,172 51,474 Diluted 52,172 51,474 (a) For additional information, see the Notes in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release.

13 weeks ended July 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 Percentage of sales: Sales: Product sales and other 95.9 % 94.6 % Rental income 4.1 % 5.4 % Total sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense): Product and other cost of sales (a) 76.7 % 76.5 % Rental cost of sales (a) 57.4 % 50.7 % Total cost of sales 75.9 % 75.1 % Gross profit 24.1 % 24.9 % Selling and administrative expenses 37.3 % 35.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense 4.7 % 5.2 % Restructuring and other charges 0.1 % 0.8 % Operating loss (18.0 ) % (16.9 ) % Interest expense, net 1.5 % 1.0 % Loss before income taxes (19.5 ) % (17.9 ) % Income tax expense 0.4 % 0.2 % Net loss (19.9 ) % (18.1 ) % (a) Represents the percentage these costs bear to the related sales, instead of total sales.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) July 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,147 $ 7,649 Receivables, net 119,603 118,254 Merchandise inventories, net 463,555 472,461 Textbook rental inventories 8,501 6,657 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,181 64,724 Total current assets 660,987 669,745 Property and equipment, net 94,638 91,080 Operating lease right-of-use assets 318,070 289,102 Intangible assets, net 124,569 146,035 Goodwill 4,700 4,700 Deferred tax assets, net — 15,943 Other noncurrent assets 22,405 27,405 Total assets $ 1,225,369 $ 1,244,010 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 324,613 $ 331,055 Accrued liabilities 94,217 92,061 Current operating lease liabilities 149,587 135,937 Short-term borrowings 40,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 608,417 609,053 Long-term deferred taxes, net 1,430 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 197,407 179,540 Other long-term liabilities 20,969 52,427 Long-term borrowings 220,300 153,700 Total liabilities 1,048,523 994,720 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized, 5,000 shares; issued and outstanding, none — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized, 200,000 shares; issued, 54,774 and 53,665 shares, respectively; outstanding, 52,348 and 51,587 shares, respectively 547 536 Additional paid-in-capital 742,624 735,376 Accumulated deficit (544,201 ) (466,265 ) Treasury stock, at cost (22,124 ) (20,357 ) Total stockholders' equity 176,846 249,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,225,369 $ 1,244,010

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (52,707 ) $ (43,628 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,533 12,624 Content amortization expense 1,577 1,275 Amortization of deferred financing costs 555 362 Merchandise inventory loss (a) — 434 Stock-based compensation expense 1,791 1,122 Changes in other long-term assets and liabilities, net 992 1,972 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (1,230 ) (10,464 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net 7,491 18,999 Net cash flow used in operating activities (28,998 ) (17,304 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,726 ) (11,370 ) Net change in other noncurrent assets — 192 Net cash flow used in investing activities (9,726 ) (11,178 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 147,200 71,720 Repayments of borrowings (112,600 ) (45,620 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (559 ) — Purchase of treasury shares (612 ) (1,215 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 33,429 24,885 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,295 ) (3,597 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 21,934 16,814 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,639 $ 13,217 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net: Receivables, net $ 17,436 $ 2,818 Merchandise inventories (169,701 ) (191,783 ) Textbook rental inventories 21,111 22,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,969 ) (6,012 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 140,614 191,941 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net $ 7,491 $ 18,999

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Segment Information (a) 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Sales: Retail (b) $ 236,507 $ 210,469 Wholesale 37,083 44,484 DSS 9,184 8,303 Eliminations (18,916 ) (22,462 ) Total Sales $ 263,858 $ 240,794 Gross Profit Retail (c) $ 54,019 $ 48,743 Wholesale 6,899 10,405 DSS (d) 9,034 8,139 Eliminations (4,887 ) (5,549 ) Total Gross Profit $ 65,065 $ 61,738 Selling and Administrative Expenses Retail $ 79,004 $ 68,365 Wholesale 4,131 3,991 DSS 8,145 6,447 Corporate Services 7,214 7,444 Eliminations (8 ) (12 ) Total Selling and Administrative Expenses $ 98,486 $ 86,235 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (e) Retail $ (24,985 ) $ (19,622 ) Wholesale 2,768 6,414 DSS 889 1,692 Corporate Services (7,214 ) (7,444 ) Eliminations (4,879 ) (5,537 ) Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (33,421 ) $ (24,497 ) Percentage of Segment Sales Gross Profit Retail (c) 22.8 % 23.2 % Wholesale 18.6 % 23.4 % DSS (d) 98.4 % 98.0 % Eliminations 25.8 % 24.7 % Total Gross Profit 24.7 % 25.6 % Selling and Administrative Expenses Retail 33.4 % 32.5 % Wholesale 11.1 % 9.0 % DSS 88.7 % 77.6 % Corporate Services N/A N/A Eliminations N/A N/A Total Selling and Administrative Expenses 37.3 % 35.8 %

(a) See Explanatory Note in this Press Release for Segment descriptions. (b) In December 2020, we entered into merchandising partnership with Fanatics Retail Group Fulfillment, LLC, Inc. ("Fanatics") and Fanatics Lids College, Inc. ("FLC") (collectively referred to herein as the "FLC Partnership"). Effective in April 2021, as contemplated by the FLC Partnership's merchandising agreement and e-commerce agreement, we began to transition the fulfillment of logo and emblematic general merchandise sales to FLC and Fanatics. The transition to FLC for campus stores was effective in April 2021, and the e-commerce websites transitioned to Fanatics throughout Fiscal 2022. As the logo and emblematic general merchandise sales are fulfilled by FLC and Fanatics, we recognize commission revenue earned for these sales on a net basis in our condensed consolidated financial statements, as compared to the recognition of logo and emblematic sales on a gross basis in the periods prior to the transition. For Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales details, see the Sales Information disclosure of this Press Release. (c) For the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, the Retail Segment gross margin excludes $26 and $166, respectively, of amortization expense (non-cash) related to content development costs. Additionally, for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021, gross margin excludes a merchandise inventory loss of $434 in the Retail Segment related to the sale of our logo and emblematic general merchandise inventory below cost to FLC. (d) For the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, the DSS Segment gross margin excludes $1,551 and $1,109, respectively, of amortization expense (non-cash) related to content development costs. (e) For additional information, including a reconciliation to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, see "Non-GAAP Information" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Sales Information (Unaudited) Total Sales The components of the sales variances for the 13 week periods are as follows: Dollars in millions 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 (a) Retail Sales New stores (b) (c) $ 11.8 $ 10.3 Closed stores (b) (5.2 ) (4.5 ) Comparable stores (c) 21.2 44.6 Textbook rental deferral (1.2 ) 0.2 Service revenue (d) (0.5 ) 2.3 Other (d) (0.1 ) (1.2 ) Retail Sales subtotal: $ 26.0 $ 51.7 Wholesale Sales: $ (7.4 ) $ (35.8 ) DSS Sales $ 0.9 $ 2.4 Eliminations (f) $ 3.6 $ 18.5 Total sales variance $ 23.1 $ 36.8

(a) The variances for this period are primarily related to re-opening stores that had temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year. (b) The following is a store count summary for physical stores and virtual stores:

13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Number of Stores: Physical Stores Virtual Stores Physical Stores Virtual Stores Number of stores at beginning of period 805 622 769 648 Stores opened 26 14 30 23 Stores closed 38 23 15 26 Number of stores at end of period 793 613 784 645

(c) In December 2020, we entered into merchandising partnership with Fanatics Retail Group Fulfillment, LLC, Inc. ("Fanatics") and Fanatics Lids College, Inc. ("FLC") (collectively referred to herein as the "FLC Partnership"). Effective in April 2021, as contemplated by the FLC Partnership's merchandising agreement and e-commerce agreement, we began to transition the fulfillment of logo and emblematic general merchandise sales to FLC and Fanatics. The transition to FLC for campus stores was effective in April 2021, and the e-commerce websites transitioned to Fanatics throughout Fiscal 2022. As the logo and emblematic general merchandise sales are fulfilled by FLC and Fanatics, we recognize commission revenue earned for these sales on a net basis in our condensed consolidated financial statements, as compared to the recognition of logo and emblematic sales on a gross basis in the periods prior to the transition. For Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales details, see below. (d) Service revenue includes brand partnerships, shipping and handling, and revenue from other programs. (e) Other includes inventory liquidation sales to third parties, marketplace sales and certain accounting adjusting items related to return reserves, and other deferred items. (f) Eliminates Wholesale sales and service fees to Retail and Retail commissions earned from Wholesale.

Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales variances by category for the 13 week periods are as follows: Dollars in millions 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 (a) Textbooks (Course Materials) $ 1.9 1.5 % $ 23.1 21.9 % General Merchandise 31.6 34.0 % 50.5 119.4 % Total Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales $ 33.5 15.0 % $ 73.6 49.8 %

(a) The variances for this period are primarily related to re-opening stores that had temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year.

To supplement the Total Sales table presented above, the Company uses Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales as a key performance indicator. Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales includes sales from physical and virtual stores that have been open for an entire fiscal year period and does not include sales from permanently closed stores for all periods presented. For Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales, sales for logo and emblematic general merchandise fulfilled by FLC, Fanatics and digital agency sales are included on a gross basis for consistent year-over-year comparison.

Effective in April 2021, as contemplated by the FLC Partnership's merchandising agreement and e-commerce agreement, we began to transition the fulfillment of logo and emblematic general merchandise sales to FLC and Fanatics. The transition to FLC for campus stores was effective in April 2021, and the e-commerce websites transitioned to Fanatics throughout Fiscal 2022. As the logo and emblematic general merchandise sales are fulfilled by FLC and Fanatics, we recognize commission revenue earned for these sales on a net basis in our condensed consolidated financial statements, as compared to the recognition of logo and emblematic sales on a gross basis in the periods prior to the transition.

We believe the current Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales calculation method reflects management's view that such comparable store sales are an important measure of the growth in sales when evaluating how established stores have performed over time. We present this metric as additional useful information about the Company's operational and financial performance and to allow greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for operating and financial decision-making. Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales are also referred to as "same-store" sales by others within the retail industry and the method of calculating comparable store sales varies across the retail industry. As a result, our calculation of comparable store sales is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and is intended only as supplemental information and is not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Information (a) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Adjusted Earnings (non-GAAP) (a) 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net loss $ (52,707 ) $ (43,628 ) Reconciling items, after-tax (below) 1,952 3,614 Adjusted Earnings (non-GAAP) $ (50,755 ) $ (40,014 ) Reconciling items, pre-tax Merchandise inventory loss (b) $ — $ 434 Content amortization (non-cash) (c) 1,577 1,275 Restructuring and other charges (d) 375 1,905 Reconciling items, pre-tax 1,952 3,614 Less: Pro forma income tax impact (e) — — Reconciling items, after-tax $ 1,952 $ 3,614 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (a) 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net loss $ (52,707 ) $ (43,628 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,533 12,624 Interest expense, net 3,868 2,494 Income tax expense 933 399 Merchandise inventory loss (b) — 434 Content amortization (non-cash) (c) 1,577 1,275 Restructuring and other charges (d) 375 1,905 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (33,421 ) $ (24,497 )

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP) (a) The following is Adjusted EBITDA by Segment for the 13 week periods: 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 Retail Wholesale DSS Corporate Services (f) Eliminations Total Net (loss) income $ (34,540 ) $ 1,419 $ (2,299 ) $ (12,408 ) $ (4,879 ) $ (52,707 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 9,529 1,349 1,637 18 — 12,533 Interest expense, net — — — 3,868 — 3,868 Income tax expense — — — 933 — 933 Content amortization (non-cash) (c) 26 — 1,551 — — 1,577 Restructuring and other charges (d) — — — 375 — 375 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (24,985 ) $ 2,768 $ 889 $ (7,214 ) $ (4,879 ) $ (33,421 )

13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 Retail Wholesale DSS Corporate Services (f) Eliminations Total Net (loss) income $ (30,637 ) $ 5,114 $ (1,316 ) $ (11,252 ) $ (5,537 ) $ (43,628 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 9,407 1,300 1,899 18 — 12,624 Interest expense, net — — — 2,494 — 2,494 Income tax expense — — — 399 — 399 Merchandise inventory loss (b) 434 — — — — 434 Content amortization (non-cash) (c) 166 — 1,109 — — 1,275 Restructuring and other charges (d) 1,008 — — 897 — 1,905 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (19,622 ) $ 6,414 $ 1,692 $ (7,444 ) $ (5,537 ) $ (24,497 )

(a) For additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release. (b) As contemplated by the FLC Partnership's merchandising agreement, we sold our logo and emblematic general merchandise inventory to FLC and received proceeds of $41,773, and recognized a merchandise inventory loss on the sale of $10,262 in cost of goods sold during the 52 weeks ended May 1, 2021 for the Retail Segment. The final inventory sale price was determined during the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021, at which time, we received additional proceeds of $1,906, and recognized a merchandise inventory loss on the sale of $434 in cost of goods sold for the Retail Segment. (c) Represents amortization of content development costs (non-cash) recorded in cost of goods sold in the condensed consolidated financial statements. (d) During the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, we recognized restructuring and other charges totaling $375 and $1,905, respectively, comprised primarily of severance and other employee termination and benefit costs associated with the elimination of various positions as part of cost reduction objectives, and professional service costs for restructuring, process improvements, shareholder activist activities, and costs related to development and integration associated with the FLC Partnership. (e) Represents the income tax effects of the non-GAAP items. (f) Interest expense is reflected in Corporate Services as it is primarily related to our Credit Agreement and Term Loan Agreement which fund our operating and financing needs across the organization. Income taxes are reflected in Corporate Services as we record our income tax provision on a consolidated basis.

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) (a) 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net cash flows used in operating activities $ (28,998 ) $ (17,304 ) Less: Capital expenditures (b) 9,726 11,370 Cash interest paid 2,933 1,682 Cash taxes (refund) paid 122 254 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (41,779 ) $ (30,610 )

(a) For additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release. (b) Purchases of property and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Our investing activities consist principally of capital expenditures for contractual capital investments associated with renewing existing contracts, new store construction, digital initiatives and enhancements to internal systems and our website. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property and equipment:

Capital Expenditures 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Physical store capital expenditures $ 4,496 $ 3,893 Product and system development 2,665 3,624 Content development costs 2,019 2,847 Other 546 1,006 Total Capital Expenditures $ 9,726 $ 11,370

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Segment, and Free Cash Flow To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), in the Press Release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, the Company uses the financial measures of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Segment and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures under Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regulations. We define Adjusted Earnings as net income (loss) adjusted for certain reconciling items that are subtracted from or added to net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) interest expense and (3) income taxes, (4) as adjusted for items that are subtracted from or added to net income (loss). We define Free Cash Flow as Cash Flows from Operating Activities less capital expenditures, cash interest and cash taxes. The non-GAAP measures included in the Press Release have been reconciled to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, as follows: the reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings to net income (loss); the reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss); and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment to net income (loss) by segment. All of the items included in the reconciliations are either (i) non-cash items or (ii) items that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as substitutes for and should not be considered superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly named measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We review these non-GAAP financial measures as internal measures to evaluate our performance at a consolidated level and at a segment level and manage our operations. We believe that these measures are useful performance measures which are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our on-going operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone, as they exclude certain items that management believes do not reflect the ordinary performance of our operations in a particular period. Our Board of Directors and management also use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment, at a consolidated level and at a segment level, as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting expected performance, for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations, and as a measure for performance incentive plans. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA by Segment to determine segment capital allocations. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment results provides investors useful and important information regarding our operating results, in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information concerning cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements and assists investors in their understanding of our operating profitability and liquidity as we manage the business to maximize margin and cash flow. The Company urges investors to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of the Company's Form 10-K dated April 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on June 29, 2022, which includes consolidated financial statements for each of the three years for the period ended April 30, 2022, May 1, 2021, and May 2, 2020 (Fiscal 2022, Fiscal 2021, and Fiscal 2020, respectively).

