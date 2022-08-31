Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2022 | 14:08
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC.(OTC:GDMK) to Present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for September 7-8, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"; OTC PINK:GDMK) is pleased to announce that PAUL ADLER, PRESIDENT & CEO is scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC will be presenting on September 8th followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group
Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The division operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian-filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors ("DSD") as well as vending, pantry, and micro market segment.

For more information, visit: www.gdmginc.com

About National Investment Banking Association
For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148th Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

For More Information, Contact:
Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc
Paul Adler
Chairman, President & CEO
800-550-5996
paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714067/GLOBAL-DIVERSIFIED-MARKETING-GROUP-INCOTCGDMK-to-Present-at-the-148th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference-Slated-for-September-7-8-2022-in-Hollywood-Florida

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.