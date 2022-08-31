GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC. to Present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for September 7-8, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"; OTC PINK:GDMK) is pleased to announce that PAUL ADLER, PRESIDENT & CEO is scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC will be presenting on September 8th followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The division operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian-filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors ("DSD") as well as vending, pantry, and micro market segment.

For more information, visit: www.gdmginc.com

About National Investment Banking Association

For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148th Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

For More Information, Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler

Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED MARKETING GROUP INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714067/GLOBAL-DIVERSIFIED-MARKETING-GROUP-INCOTCGDMK-to-Present-at-the-148th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference-Slated-for-September-7-8-2022-in-Hollywood-Florida