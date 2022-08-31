Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that it has fully satisfied all obligations of its option agreement and has vested 100% ownership in its flagship Alamos Silver project in Sonora, Mexico. The 37,928-hectare district encompasses the historical 200 Moz Alamos mining district and the 26 separate high-grade silver epithermal veins discovered and explored by Minaurum.

"Taking full ownership of the entire Alamos district is a major milestone for Minaurum," stated Darrell Rader, Minaurum Gold President and CEO. "We would like to thank the property vendors for all of their efforts in advancing permitting and community relations efforts at Alamos. We look forward to their continued involvement as we explore and develop Alamos into a Tier 1 silver asset."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement (see Minaurum news release dated September 13, 2016), Minaurum has completed all work commitments and option payments. It made a final payment of CDN $300,000 cash and 443,628 shares.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and follow us on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4

Telephone 778 330-0994

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum' s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134868