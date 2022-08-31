Soapy Joe's Car Wash Continues San Diego County Expansion With Grand Opening Celebration of New 2nd Street El Cajon Location

In Partnership With Pepper Drive Elementary School, a Portion of the Proceeds From Grand Opening Day Will Be Donated to the Local El Cajon School

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Soapy Joe's , locally loved family-owned car wash, has announced the official opening of its new location on 2nd Street in El Cajon, marking Soapy Joe's 17th location in San Diego County. The official ribbon cutting and grand opening event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 816 N 2nd St El Cajon, CA 92021 . Honorary guests and attendees for the event will include: members from the East County Chamber of Commerce, City Manager Graham Mitchell and COO of Soapy Joe's, Megan Ragsdale.

"We are so lucky to continue to grow our presence in the East County area thanks to our loyal Soapy Joe's family and community," said Lorens Attisha, Founder and CEO of Soapy Joe's. "As members of the community, Soapy Joe's is committed to providing an exemplary and essential service, as well as new jobs that will continue to support the district."

The grand opening will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting along with remarks from honorary guests will take place at 10:00 a.m. ending at 11:00 a.m. The event will offer refreshments and Soapy Joe's giveaways such as a neighborhood specific air freshener. Additionally, Soapy Joe's has partnered with the Pepper Drive Elementary School and 25 percent of the proceeds from grand opening day on Thursday, September 1st will be donated to the local El Cajon school to celebrate the new location and the community.

Soapy Joe's will also be offering new members in the area the opportunity to join for $1 for their first month at any wash level, available online or at the new El Cajon location through Sept. 30.

2nd Street in El Cajon marks Soapy Joe's 17th location with plans for continued growth and expansion through the end of 2022. To date, Soapy Joe's has broken ground in Skyline, Miramar, and Convoy areas.

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. Over the past 11 years Soapy Joe's has donated nearly 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more.?Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on their contribution to the environment but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes .

