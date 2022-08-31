Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd: DEA Enters Partnership With ForN, Operator of Blockchain Gaming Guild 'YGG Japan', Collaboration Begins for Mass Adoption of Blockchain Games

Collaboration NFT project will be launched at the "Tokyo Game Show 2022"

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based global Web3 Entertainment company Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), known for its leading GameFi platform PlayMining, has announced that it has entered into a business partnership with "YGG Japan" which is in partnership with ForN Co.Ltd. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Fujiwara, hereinafter ForN).

Background of the Partnership

DEA's "PlayMining" is a GameFi platform that links games and NFT trading, and as of August 2022, has over 2.4 million users from approximately 100 countries. In addition to its flagship play-and-earn title "JobTribes", which has been available since May 2020, DEA has launched a new title "Cookin' Burger" in August 2022, and plans to launch multiple new titles during FY2022, leading the world's Web3 gaming industry.

Meanwhile, YGG Japan, established by YGG after its expansion into Japan, aims not only to let Japanese game users "Play to Earn", but also to lead them into the world of "Play and Earn". YGG Japan will also support Japanese game companies to launch their blockchain games to the world.

[DEA×YGG Japan] Original NFTs will be minted and distributed at "Tokyo Game Show 2022" as the first step of collaboration.

DEA and YGG Japan will both exhibit at "Tokyo Game Show 2022" to be held at Makuhari Messe from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, and will carry out a joint project. To commemorate this partnership, an original NFT, "Guild Gamer" for JobTribes will be created and distributed at the Tokyo Game Show as the first step of the collaboration.

The original NFT is a collaboration NFT with each guild that supports JobTribes as guilds in addition to YGG Japan. In addition to the logo of each guild in the illustration, the skill names that can be used in the JobTribes game were decided from the public nominations of each guild's community members.

The original NFTs will be minted and distributed to visitors to the YGG Japan and DEA booths at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

DEA and YGG Japan will collaborate on various measures to form and expand the community toward the common goal of "mass adoption of blockchain games" in the Japanese market.

[Outline of Original NFT]

Name: Guild Gamer

Available game titles: JobTribes

Number of copies issued: 10,003

Rarity: Common (can be used in Common Quest)

Attribute: Thunder

Skill Names

- First Skill: Voice Chat On

- Second Skill: @everyone

- Third Skill: New Challenge

Distribution Method

Visitors to the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on the general public days)

[Guilds corporated on this project]

YGG Japan / LCA GAME GUILD / Sakura Guild Games / ForN Gaming Guild / Sofikura / Lucian Finders Guild / YIELD FARMING LAB / NFT GAMER JAPAN

[About YGG Japan]

YGG Japan aims not only to let Japanese game users "Play to Earn", but also lead them into the world of "Play and Earn".

Japan is one of the world's leading content powers. Through media such as manga, anime, and games, the country owns a large number of IPs by global standards, and new IPs are being created every day. There are also many development studios that create world-class games. YGG Japan will provide an environment to deliver games using Japanese IP and original blockchain games to users around the world.

Guilds, the gaming community, are essential to enjoy blockchain games. Therefore, we will expand the guild network by strengthening the scholarship system, guild management tools and various game-related incentive programs so that more and more vibrant guilds will be created. Through these activities, we will scale up the blockchain game market in Japan and realize a new world where games are a part of daily life.

ForN Co.Ltd.

Establishment: November 2021

Location: 406 THE MODULE roppongi, 7-21-24 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032, Japan

Representative Director: Tetsuya Fujiwara

HP: https://www.forn.co.jp/

ForN Corporation became the business partner of YGG, the world's largest blockchain game guild as it entered into Japan and is an operator of YGG Japan. It actively provides marketing support, tool development and infrastructure development and contributes to the expansion of the Japanese blockchain game market.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp/

DEA, a global GameFi and meta verse platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing "JobTribes", a Play-to-Earn game; "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace; and "PlayMining Verse", a meta verse project. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

