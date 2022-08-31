Jackery Inc.: Official Release at IFA 2022: Jackery Introduces Its Fastest Ultra-Charging System

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is launching its much-anticipated flagship Solar Generator 1000 Pro at IFA 2022 in Berlin being held from August 31 to September 6, 2022.





The premium Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W consists of four SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels and the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station, Jackery's most-advanced solar generator yet with its fastest clean energy capture and charging rates and Ultra-Charging System, only takes 1.8 hours to fully charge with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels for solar and wall charging.

Coinciding with the premium release, the entry-level Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 160W is also being introduced at IFA 2022 featuring two Jackery SolarSaga 80W solar panels that was newly designed this year. Both sides of the 80W solar panel can absorb solar power, and the inside surface of the package bag of solar panels is also made up of reflective materials, which improves solar power's use ratio to a large extent. Top-level recharging speed efficiency means that users can recharge anywhere and everywhere, utilizing the sun's energy with maximum speed and efficiency.

The Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W is Jackery's most advanced and fastest recharging model yet offering:

Fastest clean energy capture and charging: the Ultra-Charging System only takes 1.8 hours with four SolarSaga 200W solar panels in Solar and Wall Charging, with 1002 Wh of pure power thanks to industry-leading conversion and energy transfer rates from the light-weight solar panels.

You can also use Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro with two SolarSaga 80W solar panels(entry-level). These double-sided panels absorb more power from the sun, and come equipped with waterproof features for better overall protection.

Enhanced safety and reliability: automotive-level BMS system, four lithium battery temperature detectors, and comprehensive circuit protection to prevent overheating. And top shock-resistant level 9 to fully protect the device.

Upgraded ease of use: lighter, smaller than all equivalent models in the market, ergonomic design with compact ease, one-button power-on and easy to set up.

Peace of Mind: whisper-quiet noise-level and delivers less than 46 dB of charging ensuring a near noiseless charging experience.

Impressive power capacity: 1,002 Watt-hour capacity, 1000W AC power, US: 3 AC output ports/ EU: 2 AC output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 2 USB-C output ports (max. 100W), 1 car port that can power up to US:8 devices/ EU: 7 devices simultaneously.

Other features of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro include:

Dual PD 100W Design

Ultra-Long Standby (Lasts 365 days from an 80% battery level)

1000 Cycles Life (Lasts 10 years based on 1 usage per week)

Full 5-Year Warranty

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.To date, Jackery has received 21 prestigious international awards.

