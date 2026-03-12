The three phase energy storage system encompasses the inverter, battery and energy management into a single system, suited for residential customers and scalable to the small-scale commercial and industrial market.Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has unveiled its latest energy storage system to the European market. The latest in the company's residential ESA Series is a three-phase all-in-one energy storage system that integrates the inverter, battery and intelligent energy management into a single system. It follows the launch of GoodWe's most recent single-phase residential ...

