Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") received numerous enquiries about the press release of August 30, 2022. This press release details the results in a table format and clarifies a misprint.

Table 1 is a summary of the patients that underwent a trans-catheter, intramyocardial injection of angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01) as a treatment for heart failure (ischemic and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy). The first column defines the Patient Category; the second column defines the left ventricle ejection fraction before treatment; the third column defines the left ventricle ejection fraction after treatment; the fourth column defines the left ventricle ejection fraction increase (after LVEF% minus before LVEF%); the fifth column defines the percent increase in left ventricle ejection fraction (after LVEF divided by before LVEF); the sixth column defines the p-value; the seventh column describes remarks.

Patient Category Before

LVEF% After

LVEF% LVEF%

Increase Percent

Increase P-value Remark All Patients at 4 Months 28.6 33.2 4.6 16.08% p=0.0011 Statistically Significant All Patients at 12 Months 28.6 36.29 7.69 26.88% p=0.003 Statistically Significant Ischemic Heart Failure

at 4 Months 29.9 34.5 4.6 15.38% p=0.003 Statistically Significant Ischemic Heart Failure

at 12 Months 29.9 38.2 8.37 27.75% p=0.003 Statistically Significant Non Ischemic Heart

Failure at 12 Months 25.94 40.29 14.35 55.31% p=0.002 Statistically Significant

Outcomes:

The percent increase of all patients at an average of 4 months after treatment was 16.08%, p= 0.0011, statistically significant. The percent increase of all patients at an average of 12 months after treatment was 26.88%, p=0.003, statistically significant. The percent increase of the ischemic heart failure patients at an average of four months after treatment was 15.38%, p=0.003, statistically significant. The percent increase of the ischemic heart failure patients at an average of 12 months after treatment was 27.75%, p=0.003, statistically significant. The percent increase of the non-ischemic heart failure patients at an average of 12 months after treatment was 55.31%, p=0.002, statistically significant.

Table 2 clarifies the treatment and placebo cohorts of the Phase II critical limb ischemia clinical trial.

Category Statistic ACP-01 Placebo Total Subjects randomized n 47 21 68 Subjects randomized but were not treated n (%) 1 (2.1) 0 1 (1.5) Subject treated n (%) 46 (97.9) 21 (100) 67 (98.5) Subjects who completed the study n (%) 27 (57.4) 19 (90.5) 46 (67.6) Withdrawal from the study n (%) 20 (42.6) 2 (9.5) 22 (32.4)

46 Subjects were treated with ACP and 21 Subjects were treated with a Placebo. 27 ACP-01 Subjects and 19 Placebo Subjects completed the study. 20 ACP-01 Subjects and 2 Placebo Subjects withdrew from the study and had no amputations at time of withdrawl. The ACP-01 amputation rate was misprinted as 3 of 41. It should have printed as 3 of 27 (11.1%). The placebo amputation rate was misprinted as 2 of 21. It should have been printed as 2 of 19 (10.5%).

The trial demonstrated that ACP-01 treated patients, as compared to placebo treated patients:

trend toward improvements in ulcer healing at 3 months trend toward ulcer healing at 6 months trend toward ulcer healing at the end of study at 12 months, and trend toward a reduction in pain associated with critical limb ischemia at 12 months.

The clinical trial power analysis required 95 subjects to achieve a statistically significant result. The previous management team, however, truncated the trial to 65 subjects, reducing to 25% the power for the analysis of the study's primary endpoint.

ACP-01 is safe as a treatment of critical limb ischemia. The results of a previous randomized clinical trial were published in Cytotherapy. After 2 years, 2 patients in the control group died and 6 of 8 limbs were lost to amputation. In the ACP treated group, there were no deaths and 7 of 10 limbs were saved from amputation. Based on the unblinded current results and understandings generated from this phase 2 trial design, and based on the two previous published studies, Management is of the opinion that ACP-01 is worthy of an additional properly designed, prospective, blinded, randomized clinical trial, to prove ACP is efficacious as a treatment of critical limb ischemia.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. Seven studies including 260 ACP-01 recipients define its safety and efficacy profile as a treatment for Critical Limb Ischemia (43 Subjects), Angina (17 Subjects), and Dilated and Ischemic Cardiomyopathy (200 Subjects). The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

