New America Energy Corp.: Davis Kitchens adds a New Cabinet Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the rollout of two new lines of cabinets at the Company's Davis Kitchens location in Tucson, Arizona.

Davis Kitchens in Tucson will now be offering two lines of cabinets built by Nations Cabinetry. Tidwell Cabinetry provides a framed cabinet, and DreamCraft is a frameless line of cabinets. Nations Cabinetry has one of the shortest lead times in the industry at this time, helping to keep all projects on schedule.

Ken Pappas, the Operations Manager for Davis Kitchens in Tucson stated, "We are thrilled to have entered into this new relationship with Nations Cabinets. They have a long history of being committed to producing quality products and they have raised the bar across the cabinet industry. They provide an excellent variety of woods, styles, finishes and hardware. We are confident that our customers will appreciate these offerings. We should be able to grow our sales accordingly, as we strive to better serve the developing needs of our customer base."

David Fair, CEO of the Company stated, "Davis Kitchens in Tucson has been a great performer for us all year and this new addition should only add to the growing momentum we are experiencing in Arizona."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench, subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 130 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

