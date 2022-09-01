Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGL2 ISIN: CA1351011038 Ticker-Symbol: 509A 
Frankfurt
09.08.21
20:00 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GROUP INC0,0150,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.