GreatDane is a newly developed cryptocurrency in the market. GreatDane was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - GreatDane recently launched its native token that emerged as a new cryptocurrency in the market that works for the noble cause of contributing to making the world a peaceful place to live. The "Great Dane" set up an anti-war fund association organized to help weak and oppressed neutral countries.





GreatDane

In the recent development, the pricing of the coin has reached up to $0.000000000366, with a 24-hour trading volume of $574,284. GREATDANE price is up 108.4% in the last 24 hours. The highest price for GreatDane is $0.000000000566 on Aug 29, 2022 (2 days). Whereas the all-time lowest of GreatDane is $0.000000000152, which was on Aug 30, 2022 (9 hours). The 24-hour trading volume of GreatDane is $574,284.

Furthermore, GreatDane is currently being traded on the most active exchange, PancakeSwap (v2), where the holders can buy or sell the coin. Popular trading pairs for GreatDane in the market includes:

GREATDANE/USD

GREATDANE/CAD

GREATDANE/AUD

GREATDANE/GBP

GREATDANE/INR

GREATDANE/PHP

There is a max supply of 6,900,000,000,000,000$GREATDANE. The tokenomics of GreatDane are as follows:

Presale: 33%

Burnt: 50%

Sell fee: 8%

Liquidity: 15%

Unlocked: 3.4%

Buy Fee: 8%

Potential users and interested crypto enthusiasts must visit the official website for further updates. Join the official Telegram channel of GreatDane to get involved in the community.

About GreatDane

The English name "Great Dane" is translated from the French name "Giant Dane." Also known as the "German Mastiff" in Germany, it has been dubbed the "Sun God" among dogs. The GreatDane is the largest dog in the world. It is not only a symbol of nobility but also has outstanding hunting skills. GreatDane has been established as the newly emerged crypto coin in the industry.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | BSCScan

Dane Walker

GreatDane Coin

Contact@greatdanecoin.com

https://www.greatdanecoin.com/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135641