Arcadis N.V.: ProRail appoints Arcadis to support safer rail travel with roll out of ERTMS in the Netherlands

1 September, 2022 - Arcadis has been appointed by ProRail, the Dutch Railway Agency responsible for the care and maintenance of the national railway network, to provide engineering services to support the roll out of two of the three major new European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) corridors across the Netherlands.

ERTMS represents the next step in digitalization of railway safety. It is used to improve, standardize and enhance the safety of European Railways. As part of a seven year contract with ProRail, Arcadis will be responsible for the complete process of implementing ERTMS across some of the most intensively used lines in the Dutch railway network. Services provided include engineering, safety management, managing site integration activities, as well as drafting, testing and commissioning of ERTMS. Arcadis will be the first engineering firm in the Netherlands to implement ERTMS through 'open engineering' on the Early Deployment Line (EDL).

Digital modernization of the network will significantly increase capacity and support interoperability across international border crossings. By 2050, European railways must be equipped with ERTMS to comply with internationally standardized safety systems. However, in the Netherlands ProRail is working to significantly accelerate this timetable, with the target of having ERTMS in place across the entire network by 2040.

Mirjam van Velthuizen-Lormans, CFO of ProRail, said:

"We are entering a new phase with ERTMS, from thinking to doing. The award to Arcadis is a major step towards the actual roll-out of digital train safety. The introduction of ERTMS is one of our biggest jobs ever; we are happy to do it together with the professionals of Arcadis. Together, we are making a major contribution to the railroad of tomorrow."

Tanya Sancisi, Mobility director for Arcadis in the Netherlands, said:

"The Dutch railway network is one of the busiest in Europe, with passenger numbers expected to increase by 30-40 percent by 2030. The current safety system dates from the 1950's and '60's and relies heavily on analogue traffic signals and cables located under the ground. The move to a fully digitalized and standardized ERTMS system, which involves radio-based track-train communication, is a huge undertaking, but will bring significant economic and environmental transformation, as well as social benefits for people using the network across the Netherlands, and beyond."

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis, added:

"ERTMS is a natural evolution for the rail industry, and it will have a great impact on the network by increasing capacity, improving punctuality, safety and resilience. Recognizing the tangible benefit that rail digitization is already having, this program puts the Netherlands at the leading edge of the European rail industry and will contribute substantially to increasing growth and productivity right across the country."

ENDS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Kerri Moore

E-mail: kerri.moore@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch

E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 29,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com





Attachment