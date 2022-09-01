Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) posted today its 2022 Condensed Half-Year Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This document is available for consultation and downloading on EUROAPI's website: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/financial-reports.

This report includes notably the 2022 half-year activity report, the summary consolidated financial statements on 30 June 2022 and the Statutory Auditors' review report on the 2022 half-year financial information.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

