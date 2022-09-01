Michel Therin joins as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mike Lobinsky as Independent Board Member

Ganymed Robotics, a developer of computer vision algorithms and robotics technologies for orthopedic surgeons, announced it has appointed Michel Therin as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mike Lobinsky as Independent Board Member.

Michel Therin brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the medtech industry. Recently, he served as President of Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers where he was instrumental in the acquisition of Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 bn. Previously, he was Global Vice President/General Manager, General Surgery at Medtronic group. During the 12 years he spent at Medtronic, he held a number of positions in the General Surgery, Abdominal Wall Surgery, Biosurgery and Sutures divisions. Prior to its acquisition by Medtronic, Michel was in charge of research and advanced technologies for the surgical division of Covidien. Aside of its role as Chairman of Ganymed, Michel also serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Tissium, Keranova, SafeHeal, Affluent Medical and Betaglue Technologies.

Mike Lobinsky is an accomplished medical technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the orthopedics and surgical robotics industry. He currently serves as President and CEO of iotaMotion. He served as CEO of EOS Imaging, which was acquired by Alphatec in 2021. Mike was previously Vice President of Robotics at Smith Nephew, after their acquisition of Blue Belt Technologies, a surgical robotics company for orthopedics where he led the sales efforts from commercialization to exit. Earlier in his career, Mike built and managed sales and marketing teams at Stryker, Brainlab, and BioMedix.

Michel Therin said: "Rarely have I seen in a medtech start-up the same combination of judgment, relevance and speed of execution. It has invented and validated radically new technologies at the core of the next surgical revolution: robotic assistance, artificial intelligence, and image-guidance. It is an honor to chair its Board and contribute to help the company, its stellar team and highly engaged KOLs execute on their ambitious vision."

Mike Lobinsky added: "I am excited to join such a talented and visionary team. The innovative solutions developed by Ganymed Robotics have the potential to radically transform orthopedic surgery, and bring a new standard of care to the millions of patients worldwide in need of joint replacement".

Sophie Cahen, CEO and Cofounder of Ganymed Robotics, said: "The arrival of Michel and Mike on our Board is terrific news as we are expanding our technology platform and preparing for commercialization. At such a strategic moment, their exceptional track record and deep knowledge of the medical device industry are an invaluable resource for the company's growth."

About Ganymed Robotics

Ganymed Robotics is a medical device company founded in 2018, developing the next generation of robotic assistance technologies for orthopedic surgery. The company's mission is to improve patient outcome, surgeon experience, and overall efficiency of care delivery for its target indications. Based in Paris, Ganymed Robotics currently employs 30 people who develop a proprietary technology platform combining computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence, and mechatronics, in close collaboration with world-class clinicians and advisors. The first application is a robotic surgical assistant for knee arthroplasties, a common and fast-growing intervention associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. Ganymed Robotics intends to progressively deploy its technology to address several other orthopedics indications. Ganymed Robotics won national and international innovation awards, such as I-Lab, French Tech Emergence, Deep Tech Pioneer, EIT Health, Wilco, EIC Accelerator. For more information: www.ganymedrobotics.com

