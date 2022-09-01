Vikram Solar has unveiled new mono PERC bifacial modules with front-side power outputs from 635 W to 660 W. The modules feature glass-to-glass construction and provide up to 25% bifacial gain.From pv magazine India India's Vikram Solar has launched its Paradea line of mono PERC bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules. The multi-busbar panels provide power outputs ranging from 635 W to 660 W, with efficiencies between 20.38% and 21.18%. Bifacial gain is up to 25% with the dual-glass modules, leading to 825 W of overall power output. The modules feature 132 half-cells. They measure 2,391 mm x 1,303 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...