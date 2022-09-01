The "United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Camera Type (Monocular Camera, Stereo Camera), By Camera Class (Entry level, Medium, Premium), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, M&HCV), By Application, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom automotive camera market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising number of the vehicle fleets in the country and surging demands for safety enhancement in passenger cars. Besides, strict regulations for road safety from the government and rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles, owing to their higher efficiency and less impact on the environment, are contributing to the growth of the United Kingdom automotive camera market. Automotive cameras are designed to capture the highest quality videos and enhance the visibility of the road for the driver. These cameras are also used for parking assistance, assessing vehicle performance, gathering critical evidence in case of road accidents, etc.

Increasing ownership of personal vehicles and rising penetration of commercial vehicles owing to the increasing personal disposable income of the population are significantly supporting the demand for automotive cameras, which is attributed to their market growth. Additionally, rising road accident incidences have led to rising concerns related to safe driving and security, which is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the United Kingdom automotive camera market in the upcoming years.

The enhanced focus of the government on promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the introduction of a variety of e-vehicles in the market are also adding to the growth of the United Kingdom automotive camera market in the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing investments in extensive research are expected to facilitate the growth of the United Kingdom automotive cameras market in the next five years. Rising awareness among the population regarding the harmful effects of carbon burning fuels and increasing use of artificial intelligence along with the internet of things is expected to aid the growth of the United Kingdom automotive camera market in the upcoming five years.

The United Kingdom automotive camera market is segmented based on camera type, camera class, vehicle type, application, technology, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on camera type, the market is divided into monocular camera and stereo camera. The stereo camera is expected to register the highest revenue in the United Kingdom automotive camera market owing to growing technological advancements and growing applications for stereo cameras.

Major market players in the United Kingdom automotive camera market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Omni Vision Technologies Inc., Gentex Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv Plc, Magna International Inc., Aei Inc., among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom automotive camera market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom automotive camera market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom automotive camera market based on camera type, camera class, vehicle type, application, technology, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom automotive camera market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom automotive camera market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom automotive camera market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom automotive camera market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom automotive camera market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive camera market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Camera Type:

Monocular Camera

Stereo Camera

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Camera Class:

Entry level

Medium

Premium

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Application:

Rear View Assist

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Technology:

Digital Cameras

Thermal Cameras

United Kingdom Automotive Camera Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

