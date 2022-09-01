Approved AECs allow for distances of up to 7 meters on 400G links while maintaining high-speed deliverability and present the only universal and effective 400g (4x100) breakout solution.

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand, the industry leader and authority in programming, testing and distribution of quality third party optics, announced today the addition of Active Electrical Cables (AECs) to its extensive product offering of optical transceivers, Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and passive solutions.

"Approved's OEM-compatible AECs are the perfect solution for our data center customers who wish to take advantage of 400G in their switch-to-server environments," said Kurt Dunteman, VP, Business Development, Approved Networks. "AECs are the ideal next-generation connectivity solution, providing longer distances than DACs while reducing power by up to 50% lower than AOCs and Optical transceivers."

As an enhancement to traditional Direct Attach Copper cables, AECs provide a more flexible and robust solution to DACs and optical solutions. AECs offer a cleaner signal, lower noise, and higher amplification with smaller cable bundle sizes for improved cable management. The advent of AECs allows for distances of up to 7 meters on 400G links while maintaining high-speed deliverability and represents the only universal and effective 400G (4x100) breakout solution. Approved's AEC programming is guaranteed compatible with all major OEM switch and server cards.

About Approved Networks

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand in the Data, Power, and Control Division, provides cost-effective, high-performance optical solutions to a global network of Fortune 500 Enterprise, Data Center, and Service Provider partners. For over 30 years, Approved has been the industry authority on OEM alternative optical networking connectivity through a commitment to technical engineering, stringent quality standards, extensive testing capabilities, and dedicated customer service and support before, during, and after deployment. Over 10,000 customers in more than 40 countries trust Approved Networks transceivers, DACs, AOCs, and passive solutions to light their networks.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

