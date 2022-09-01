Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") (CSE: TELI), a chemical technology company, is pleased to report that Telescope's U.S. ticker symbol "TELIF" has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB market effective September 1, 2022. It is anticipated that Telescope's upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Telescope.

"We are excited to report that we have met all qualifications to up-list to the OTCQB tier," said CEO, Jason Hein. "The OTCQB listing is an important component to our strategy to further acquaint investors with our Company and our capabilities. The OTCQB listing provides enhanced transparency for our shareholders and investors alike, providing us with necessary transition as we expand our efforts to reach out globally."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Telescope Innovations on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TELIF.

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TELI". The Company's listings on the two markets provides North Americans the ability and ease to join as investors.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in human health.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed by the Company and available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements in this document include all statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk that the Company be deemed a non-essential business and asked to temporarily cease operations; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

