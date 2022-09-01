DJ SWEF: Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman, has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 September 2022.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

