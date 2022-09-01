Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
01.09.2022 | 14:46
SWEF: Director Notification

DJ SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director Notification 01-Sep-2022 / 13:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company")

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman, has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 September 2022.

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
Duke Le Prevost 
                                     +44 (0)203 5303 630

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  185430 
EQS News ID:  1433535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
