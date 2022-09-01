DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 01-Sep-2022

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Dr Jutta Doenges, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Rock Tech Lithium Inc., Vancouver, Canada.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

ISIN: DE000TUAG000

September 01, 2022