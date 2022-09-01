Geospatial Analytics Market Worth $119.9 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 67.4 billion in 2022 to USD 119.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise of geospatial analytics technologies and increasing competition. GIS may be used to monitor facilities that are available and organize interventions. The mapping of demographic data aids in the monitoring of high-risk populations and vulnerable areas. The geospatial technology anticipates and analyses organizational risk regions and monitors operational capabilities to increase business continuity.





Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Geospatial Analytics Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A combination of spatial technologies with cloud computing offers an alternative platform for data, making it affordable and scalable. The deployment type comes with flexible subscription-based pricing models, and access to the services is provided through cloud-deployed network connectivity. A geospatial cloud providing GIS as SaaS offers many analytic and visualization capabilities.

SMEs segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Geospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period as the demand for geospatial analytics in organizations is increasing. The deployment of geospatial analytics varies according to the needs of different end users. The increasing volume of location-based spatial data in SMEs is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Geospatial Analytics Market.

APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of Geospatial analytics solutions and services during the forecast period. The number of people living in cities has dramatically increased because of the region's rising economies, including those of Indonesia, China, and India. This expansion has increased demand for smart cities, smart infrastructure, and well-planned urban landscapes. Leading the development of 5g and IoT infrastructures are China, South Korea, and India. These factors will lead the APAC market to grow at the quickest CAGR over the next years.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Global Geospatial Analytics Market are Esri (US), Precisely (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Blue Marble Geographic (US), Google (US), eSpatial (Ireland), HexagonAB (Switzerland), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Maxar Technologies (US), RMSI (India), Maplarge (US), General Electric (US), Bentley Systems (US), Fugro (Netherlands).

