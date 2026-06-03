Polyamide Market Market worth $56.83 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Polyamide Marketby Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-Based & Specialty Polyamide), Application (Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable), and Fiber (Textile, Industrial, Carpet)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The global polyamide market is projected to grow from USD 46.02 billion in 2026 to USD 56.83 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

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Propylene Oxide Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 46.02 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 56.83 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 4.3%

Propylene Oxide Market Trends & Insights:

Consistent growth in the polyamide market has been supported by increasing demand for lightweight, engineered high performance materials in automotive, electrical & electronics and industrial uses. With an increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency, durability, and engineering materials, market growth has been further enhanced. Regionally, the Asia Pacific areas has become a key growth region due to continuing industrial expansion, growing automotive production, and electronics manufacturing. As by product category, bio-based and recycled polyamides are capturing good amount of market share on account of rising plastic consciousness and sustainability programs. The PA6 segment has proven its potential for a long period on account of optimum mechanical strength, tough consistency, and cost effectiveness. By process category, injection molding is leading the polyamide demand because of high process efficiency and capability to produce complex parts. From application perspective, automotive sector is the highest contributor toward standard polyamide for covering extensive applications of polyamide in lightweight and under-the-hood applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR (4.9%) during the forecast period.

By type, the bio-based polyamides segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (5.4%) during the forecast period.

By application, the engineering plastics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (4.3%) during the forecast period.

By process, the injection molding segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

BASF (Germany), Envalior (Germany), Ascend Performance Materials (US), INVISTA (US), and LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (Taiwan) were identified as leading players in the polyamide market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

TOYOBO MC, Grodno Azot, RTP Company, and Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co., Ltd are leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors

Browse in-depth TOC on "Propylene Oxide Market"

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Polyamides are a class of synthetic polymers made from repeating amide linkages, widely known as nylons. They are used in both plastic and fiber forms, valued for their strength, wear resistance, and ability to withstand heat and chemicals. Polyamides are categorized into types based on their chemical structure, such as PA6 and PA66, which are widely used in industrial components, while bio-based and specialty polyamides like PA11, PA12, and PPA are preferred for applications requiring greater flexibility, chemical resistance, or sustainability. The polyamide market is expanding due to strong demand from automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery, and packaging sectors. Additionally, rising use in technical textiles, carpets, and bio-based materials supports ongoing market growth, particularly as industries prioritize lightweight and environmentally friendly alternatives.

The Polyamide 6 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyamide market during the forecast period in terms of value.

The Polyamide 6 (PA6) segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the polyamide market due to its cost-effectiveness, versatile performance, and widespread applicability across multiple industries. PA6 offers excellent mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and chemical stability, making it suitable for a broad range of applications in automotive components, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, packaging films, and industrial machinery. Its ability to be easily processed through injection molding, extrusion molding, and fiber extrusion further enhances its attractiveness to manufacturers. The high demand for engineering plastics and fibers in emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific, is a major contributor to PA6's dominance. Additionally, the increasing shift toward lightweight and high-strength materials in sectors like automotive and electronics supports the sustained demand for PA6, particularly in under-the-hood parts, connectors, and cable insulation. Its relatively lower production cost compared to other polyamide types, combined with consistent supply and favorable performance-to-price ratio, reinforces its large-scale adoption. As a result, PA6 not only leads in market value but also plays a significant role in driving overall market growth, supported by its adaptability, volume demand, and compatibility with both general-purpose and high-performance applications.

By application, the engineering plastics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The engineering plastics segment, by application, is expected to account for the largest market share by volume in the polyamide market due to the broad and growing use of polyamides in high-demand industrial sectors. Polyamides such as PA6 and PA66 are widely used in automotive components, industrial machinery, electrical and electronic devices, and consumer appliances because of their excellent mechanical strength, heat resistance, and chemical durability. These materials are replacing metals and conventional plastics in many structural and functional parts, especially in the automotive and machinery sectors, where lightweighting, cost-efficiency, and performance are critical. In the electrical & electronics industry, the increasing production of connectors, circuit breakers, and cable insulation materials is also driving high-volume demand for polyamide-based engineering plastics. Additionally, the ease of processing through methods like injection molding and extrusion enables large-scale production, further supporting their extensive use. As manufacturing expands in both developed and emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, the demand for engineering plastics continues to rise significantly. This segment not only dominates in volume but also serves as a major growth driver for the overall polyamide market by supporting mass adoption across a wide range of durable and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the polyamide market, primarily due to the strong growth of high-value end-use industries and the increasing adoption of advanced polyamide materials across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rising demand for polyamides in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer appliances, which involve applications requiring materials with enhanced durability, heat resistance, and performance. As these industries shift toward more technically sophisticated and high-performance components, the value contribution of polyamide usage increases significantly. Additionally, the region is experiencing growing interest in specialty and bio-based polyamides, particularly in advanced manufacturing and sustainability-focused projects, further boosting the value of polyamide consumption. Strong domestic demand, export-driven production, and investments in innovation and processing technologies also contribute to higher value generation. The rapid economic development, industrial upgrades, and ongoing infrastructure projects across Asia Pacific are reinforcing the use of polyamides in value-intensive applications, making the region the largest contributor to global market value and a key driver of the polyamide industry's overall financial growth.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include INVISTA (US), BASF (Germany), Ascend Performance Materials (US), Envalior (Germany), and LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (Taiwan).

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