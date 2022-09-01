Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (Full Force) of Peachland, British Columbia (BC) has arrived at the Greenwood Project and has commenced drilling (Figure 1). The Company is starting its drill testing at the copper-gold Dayton Skarn/Porphyry Prospect. Once completed, the drill will move to the Motherlode Target area to test a number of precious-base metal targets. The Company is currently in the process of obtaining the required permits for drilling at the Robocop Project near Grasmere, BC.

The Company is continuing with surface exploration in the Greenwood area while drilling progresses at the Greenwood Project and moves on to the Robocop Project. Crews from APEX Geoscience Ltd. commenced soil and rock sampling in June and have conducted sampling at targets in the Rock Creek area, the Midway area, the Overlander-Attwood area and the Sappho area to date. Additional groundwork including sampling is planned for the Motherlode area and the Copper Mountain area. The groundwork will comprise one or more of prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling and ground geophysical surveys.

2022 Exploration Conducted to Date

Grizzly has collected a total of approximately 308 soil samples in the Rock Creek area in the vicinity of the Nick nickel-cobalt prospect and in the area of the Ket 28 gold prospect.

Grizzly has collected approximately 100 rock samples in the same area. All samples have been sent to ALS Global in Vancouver for precious metal and multi-element analysis.

Additional prospecting and rock sampling has been conducted at the Midway, Overlander and Sappho prospect areas. The Midway area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and epithermal gold. The Overlander area is being targeted for mesothermal to epithermal gold-silver (Figure 2).

The Sappho area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and porphyry type targets associated with an alkalic intrusion and several diorite intrusions south of Greenwood near the US border.

At least three new showings of copper oxide/sulphide mineralization have been found during the 2022 program at the Sappho Target (Figure 3).

Previous surface sampling and drilling by Grizzly at the Sappho area has yielded significant anomalous copper, gold, silver along with platinum and palladium.

Numerous rock grab samples have yielded greater than 1% copper, 1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold, 1 g/t platinum and 1 g/t palladium (Figure 3).

Historical drilling has yielded up to 0.31% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.39 g/t Pd and 6.57 g/t Ag over 6.5 m core length in skarn at Sappho.

Grizzly has collected more than 200 soil samples and 100 rock grab samples from the Sappho area during 2022. Another 50 rock grab samples have been collected at the Midway and Overlander areas.





Figure 1: Drill being set up at the Dayton Target at hole 22DA015.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/135674_00c7a8b8e4cd6a2d_002full.jpg.

Dayton and Motherlode Targets

Grizzly has commenced drilling at Greenwood at the Dayton copper-gold-silver (Cu-Au-Ag) porphyry target near Rock Creek. Once drilling is completed at the Dayton Target, the drill will move to the Motherlode area to test a number of skarn related targets in and around the historical Motherlode Pit area 3 km northwest of the town of Greenwood. All of the drill targets are road or trail accessible and located close to excellent infrastructure. Once permits are received for drilling at the Robocop Project either a second drill rig will be engaged to complete the Robocop drilling or the rig engaged for the Greenwood drill program will be shifted to the Robocop Project.

The Dayton IP2 target (an induced polarization chargeability anomaly) was tested by Grizzly with a single hole in 2011 and intersected potassic altered volcanics and intrusives with a near surface intersection of 0.15% Cu and 0.43 g/t Au (or 0.4% CuEq*) over 51 m core length starting at a depth of 3m. Grizzly is planning 3 to 5 holes in and around this target following the IP target to depth.

The Motherlode skarn targets are comprised of Cu-Au-Ag +/- lead-zinc (Pb-Zn) in proximity to the historical Motherlode Mine, which produced significant amounts of Cu, Au and Ag. Prior drilling by Grizzly intersected up 17.15 g/t Au, 41.7 g/t Ag, along with, 0.56% Pb and 1.51% Zn over 1.5 m core length at one of the skarn targets north of the Motherlode Pit.





Figure 2: Epithermal quartz veins and sulphides from the Overlander Target.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/135674_fig2grizzly.jpg.





Figure 3: Cu mineralization at the Sappho Target.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/135674_fig3grizzly.jpg.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly, stated, "We look forward to a successful 2022 drill program after completing a significant financing that will allow us to complete our planned drill programs at the Robocop Battery Metals Project and at our Greenwood Precious Metals-Battery Metals Project. Grizzly has significant potential for new copper-cobalt and copper-precious metal discoveries during a time when demand for battery metals is surging due to the shift to renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. We are looking forward to the results of the initial Phase 1 surface exploration program over the next couple of months to isolate drill targets in preparation for a Phase 2 - 2022 drill testing. The geology of the Robocop and Greenwood areas has the potential to yield world-class discoveries."

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

*CuEq calculated using a price of US$1,750 per oz Au and US$4.00 per pound for Cu

