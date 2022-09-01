

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recently unprecedented number of Covid casualties have been reported in the United States on Wednesday.



With 1518 additional deaths reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,046,267, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



153567 new infections on the same day took the total U.S. Covid cases to 94,535,279.



North Carolina reported the most number of deaths - 492 - and cases - 21,898.



4000 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,495,448.



92,023,741 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals report a 9 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 8 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 37,657. 4,518 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 14 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 223,914,723 Americans, or 67.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92 percent of people above 65.



48.5 percent of the eligible population, or 108,540,822 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







