Duneglass Capital: DuneGlass Capital Launches Phase 1 Equity, a Doctor-Owned Private Equity Firm for Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / DuneGlass Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on partnering with healthcare entrepreneurs and independent practices, alongside Colorado-based Williams Orthodontics and Kohrs Orthodontics, is pleased to announce the formal launch of Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led private equity firm for orthodontists and pediatric dentists.

Created by a team of orthodontists, pediatric dentists, private equity, and management consulting professionals who have a combined 100 years of experience in healthcare, Phase 1 Equity was created for entrepreneurial doctors who want a better future for their patients and their practices. Phase 1 provides a unique model for orthodontic and pediatric dental practices to improve their operational and economic performance to further advance patient care and maximize value. Doctor members receive the benefits of a large organization, the clinical autonomy they desire, and the economics that are normally accessible only to private equity.

"Via Phase 1's Dental Partnership Organization, orthodontists and pediatric dentists will benefit from resources usually reserved for larger, private equity-backed DSOs without having to sell their practice or give up operational control," said Bryan Williams, Co-Founder of Phase 1 Equity and Orthodontist at Williams Orthodontics. "The organization is run by doctors and guided by our best practices, providing us with a collaborative network of support as we continue to grow."

Phase 1 Equity Key Value Proposition for Practices

Anticipated higher valuation (2-3x) at exit as part of larger entity

Clinical autonomy which allows our doctors to pursue the latest dental innovations for best-in-class patient outcomes

An experienced management team that has built and exited multiple platform businesses in the healthcare industry, totaling over $1 billion

Proven toolkit of cost savings and operational improvements to optimize and grow the practice and improve economics

A community of successful and like-minded orthodontic and pediatric dental practices to share ideas and best practices

"Our mission at DuneGlass Capital is twofold. We build world-class, doctor-centric organizations that alleviate the burdens that independent practices usually carry alone while leveling the playing field to get doctors better economics at every stage of growth," said Ryan Graham, Managing Partner at DuneGlass Capital and Co-Founder of Phase 1 Equity. "Utilizing our proprietary Doctor Equity model, Phase 1 Equity provides orthodontists and pediatric dentists with a better option in the face of dental consolidation - and the only option that ensures doctors are in control of their own destinies."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned, doctor-led private equity firm for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our Doctor Equity model puts doctors' futures first by bringing together best-in-class, like-minded orthodontic and pediatric dental practices for collective power. Phase 1 Equity exists to share the inside world of private equity with our doctor members to help optimize their EBITDA and realize their practices' full potential. Learn more at www.phase1equity.com.

About DuneGlass Capital

DuneGlass Capital was founded to help healthcare companies realize their full potential. With a combined three decades of experience including multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and healthcare business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation and help doctors across medical and dental specialties turn private equity into Doctor Equity. As sons of physicians, they understand how important it is to mentor their clinical shareholders in private equity to maximize the intrinsic value of the practices. Contact DuneGlass Capital at Partner@duneglasscapital.com to learn more about how they can enhance the value of your practice or visit www.DuneGlassCapital.com.

###

Media Contact

Jennifer L. Horspool

949-933-4300

Jennifer@engagementpr.com

SOURCE: Duneglass Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714351/DuneGlass-Capital-Launches-Phase-1-Equity-a-Doctor-Owned-Private-Equity-Firm-for-Orthodontists-and-Pediatric-Dentists