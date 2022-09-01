On 1 September 2022, Arkema finalized the acquisition of Polimeros Especiales, strengthening the Group's offering in solvent-free solutions and its position in this fast growing region.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Polimeros Especiales is a well-established Mexican company producing high-performance waterborne resins for a broad range of applications in markets such as architectural and decorative paints, textiles, pressure sensitive adhesives and construction. It is a key manufacturer of emulsions in the region, achieving sales of around US$40 million in 2021 and employing 230 people.

As part of Arkema's Coating Solutions segment, Polimeros Especiales will strengthen the Group's position in high-growth markets, drive the development of further sustainable innovations together with Arkema's other key solvent-free technologies, and reinforce its presence in the Americas market.

"We are very happy to welcome the talented team from Polimeros Especiales into Arkema. This company offers leading and complementary solutions in many diverse markets which will bring scale to Arkema's solvent-free offering and advanced technologies," said Richard Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Arkema Coating Solutions.

"Arkema's vision and strategy embrace sustainability as a central aspect, and Polimeros Especiales shares this commitment to help our customers achieving their sustainable development goals. Our team is excited to join Arkema and contribute to developing and producing more sustainable solutions" said the Director of Polimeros Especiales.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €742,860,410 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685 Nanterre

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005749/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Béatrice Zilm

+33 (0)1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 (0)1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta

+33 (0)1 49 00 72 07

mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung

+33 (0)1 49 00 74 37

caroline.chung@arkema.com

Media

Anne Plaisance

+33 (0)6 81 87 48 77

anne.plaisance@arkema.com