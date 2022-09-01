National Investment Banking Association: ZenMoose Capital Presents United Tiny Homes Affordable Housing Solution at the 148th National Investment Bank Association Conference

REDONDO BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / ZenMoose Capital and United Tiny Homes announced today that Chad Warren and Maria Simone, Co-Founders, are scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. ZenMoose Capital /United Tiny Homes will be presenting on September 8 followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About ZenMoose Capital

ZenMoose Capital is a Social Impact Fund that uses a pioneering approach to regenerative capital and invests in entities that have the potential to be highly impactful AND highly profitable. This includes film and TV shows, content distribution channels, online digital platforms, real estate, and media-related technologies.

"We had a desire to innovate financial, media and technology platforms. We want to entertain while raising consciousness. We also wanted to offer more financial protections to investors while still making capital resources available to the creators and innovators who are solving societies most pressing problems" says Founders, Chad Warren and Maria Simone.

The current portfolio includes a SmartMoose NFT Marketplace which is the world's most secure, unhackable NFT and United Tiny Homes, an agile solution to the affordable housing crisis.

For more information, visit: www.ZenMooseCapital.com

About United Tiny Homes

Arizona-based United Tiny Homes is one of the fastest growing tiny home manufacturing companies in the country. Founders Gail Kingsbury, Austin Bennett, Maria Simone and Chad Warren desired to provide an agile solution to the affordable housing crisis. Today, they're currently one of the few companies that can deliver a quality home within 90-120 days.

United Tiny Homes builds tiny homes on wheels that are very LIVABLE with quality construction, luxurious interiors, and full-size appliances. The homes can be placed in backyards, vacant lots or in parks. They offer 23-year financing as well as in-house transportation and installation which makes United Tiny Homes a "one-stop shop".

For more information, visit: www.UnitedTinyHomes.com

About National Investment Banking Association

For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148TH Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

