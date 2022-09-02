Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Collective Shift and ECOMI have announced a partnership that will see the two companies work together to provide the world's first "learn-to-burn" program.

The "learn-to-burn" initiative will enable people to learn about and invest in cryptocurrencies, focusing on education and ease of use. This initiative will also offer a range of tools and resources to help users get the most out of their investments.

About Collective Shift

Collective Shift is a membership-based platform that helps people learn about and invest in cryptocurrency. It has a network of over 500,000 members, which includes individuals, businesses, and organizations. The platform seamlessly combines crypto and macro-financial information to equip users with the tools needed for success in this emerging industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Collective Shift CEO Ben Simpson said:

"Collective Shift aims to provide easy to understand and actionable information to help you navigate the digital asset industry, save time, and become a successful investor in this space."







Collective Shift



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/135746_collectiveshift1.jpg

About ECOMI

ECOMI is bridging the gap between the world's most recognized brands and the developing web3 industry as the world's leading provider of premium licensed digital collectibles. Through the VeVe app, ECOMI has delivered the world's first end-to-end solution for the secure storage, buying, selling, and spending of digital assets. With over 7 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

ECOMI is also the creator of the "learn-to-burn" program, the world's first educational program that teaches people how to become crypto investors while benefiting the ecosystem's native token- OMI. The ECOMI ecosystem makes it easy for everyone to take control of their digital lives and provides users with the tools they need to manage their digital assets safely and securely.

Collective Shift x ECOMI

The partnership between Collective Shift and ECOMI will see ECOMI integrated into the Collective Shift ecosystem. This will give members of the community access to ECOMI's products and services, as well as the "learn-to-burn" program. In addition, the partnership will see Collective Shift members working with ECOMI on marketing and business development initiatives.

Learn-to-Burn

This partnership incentivizes the ECOMI community to adopt and utilize the educational resources available through Collective Shift, whilst contributing to a permanent reduction in the circulating supply of OMI tokens. It is an excellent opportunity for investors to learn about the utility of OMI tokens throughout the digital asset industry, such as in play-to-earn gaming, as well as its primary use cases within the VeVe application- providing token holders with an opportunity to collect NFTs from some of the world's largest brands.

How to Become a Collective Shift Member

Collective Shift's membership is open to all passionate individuals about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. To become a member, visit the website and register for an account.

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Collective Shift

Company website: www.collectiveshift.io

Company Email: support@collectiveshift.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135746