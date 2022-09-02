Enterprises are updating cybersecurity to address growing threats, increasing cloud migration and hybrid work modes, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprise security leaders in the U.K. are focused on cloud security, building up resilience against threats and aligning cybersecurity strategies with overall business goals, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds these objectives are the top priorities for chief information security officers (CISOs) in U.K. organizations. The growing use of cloud models such as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is forcing companies to adapt their cybersecurity approaches, with a focus on holistic resilience that requires more communication and training for employees and outside stakeholders, the report says.

"British enterprises are aligning cybersecurity with IT trends and the changing threat landscape," said Roger Albrecht, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "Cloud migration has many benefits but can create new security challenges. To guard against those threats, fundamental technical and organizational measures are needed."

The U.K. government has recognized the importance of cybersecurity and is making major investments to protect British enterprises and foster a growing cybersecurity industry, ISG says. According to a 2022 study by the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre, 39 percent of businesses in the U.K. had experienced a cybersecurity breach in the past 12 months, and for large and midsize companies, the average cost of a breach is £19,400. The government's cybersecurity strategy is now kicking off its fourth year with an emphasis on boosting the U.K. digital economy, which includes about 1,400 cybersecurity businesses, ISG says.

As enterprises in the U.K. face increasing IT complexity, the establishment of permanent hybrid work and the need for more agility, many are considering the zero-trust (ZT) security model, ISG says. This approach, which requires verification of any device on any network to access enterprise resources, can reduce security cost and risk exposure through uniform security across an organization.

"Zero-trust is a major change that affects many aspects of enterprise security," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Experienced service and solution providers can help companies implement and operate a ZT environment."

The report also explores other cybersecurity trends in the U.K., including high demand for technical and strategic security services, a shortage of skilled workers and concerns over increasingly tight data protection laws.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 95 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services Large Accounts and Managed Security Services Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, Broadcom, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Microsoft, Orange Cyberdefense and TCS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BT, Check Point, Claranet, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, DXC Technology, EY, Forcepoint, HelpSystems, Herjavec Group, Netskope, NTT, Okta, PwC, RSA, Sophos, Tech Mahindra, Trellix, Trend Micro and VMware Carbon Black are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, BT, Infosys, NCC Group, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, TCS and Trend Micro are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Claranet.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

