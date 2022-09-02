Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TownCoin (TOWN) on September 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOWN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 2, 2022.





As the world's first play and earn town builder developed by Gala Games, Town Star enables players to own their in-game items and earn rewards for playing. Its native token, TownCoin (TOWN) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 2, 2022.

Introducing Town Star

Town Star is a competitive farming game developed by some of the same people who created Farmville 2, Words with Friends and Zynga Poker. It's the flagship game of Gala Games, built on Gala's decentralized network utilizing the Ethereum blockchain.

In Town Star, players can use owned NFTs in-game to give themselves advantages to gameplay. Additionally, in the initial phase of Town Star Play-to-Earn (now complete), players were able to complete daily gameplay challenges to unlock daily TOWN rewards. The amount of these rewards were determined by the amount and rarity of NFTs owned by the player.

The initial phase of Town Star Play-to-Earn is complete, and the team (led by 30-year industry veteran Mark Skaggs) is hard at work on the next yet-to-be-revealed system of TOWN reward distribution to players and NFT owners. Until that next phase begins, TOWN is not being distributed to anyone, but can be used exclusively to purchase certain in-game items in the Town Star store.

In Town Star, the player's goal is to grow, gather and craft their way to building the most efficient and productive town possible in a limited area. Each week, the top players on the leaderboard win prizes in GALA, the core cryptocurrency of the Gala Games Ecosystem.

About TOWN

TOWN is a token that was created by Gala Games as the official reward token for Town Star. Some exclusive NFT items are only purchasable with TOWN, and by holding TOWN, players can enjoy various in-game upgrades and benefits like Gala Power and Town Power.

The TOWN ERC-20 token has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 2, 2022.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is a Web3 gaming company that brings AAA-quality games to the Web3 world. With player-operated Node networks, reward-based gaming economies, and real in-game item ownership, Gala is empowering players all over the world. Gala.Games

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

