Observation status removed from PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-02 11:41 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 2, 2022 to remove observation status from PRFoods shares (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031) and bonds (PRFB062525A, ISIN code: EE3300001577) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because PRFoods did not publish its 12-months' interim report for 2021/2022 within 2 months from the end of the reporting period in accordance with the Rules.