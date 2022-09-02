Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Spezial! Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2022 | 11:53
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed from PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-02 11:41 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 2, 2022 to remove observation status from
PRFoods shares (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031) and bonds (PRFB062525A, ISIN
code: EE3300001577) as the reasons due to which the observation status was
applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because PRFoods did not publish its 12-months'
interim report for 2021/2022 within 2 months from the end of the reporting
period in accordance with the Rules. 









Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
PRFOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.