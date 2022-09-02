Orion Oyj: Prosecutor appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the charges pressed against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
2 SEPTEMBER 2022 at 17.30 EEST
Prosecutor appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the chargespressed against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence
It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that the prosecutor has appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the charges pressed against Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion's Board of Directors, in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence.
According to Orion's knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta's operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015-2016. Orion Corporation disclosed the prosecutor's decision to press charges in a stock exchange release on 29 October 2020 and the district court's decision to dismiss the charges in a stock exchange release on 10 June 2022. The suspected offence was not related to Orion. Orion will not comment the matter.
Orion Corporation
| Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
| Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio
Vice President, Communications
Tel. +358 50 966 4646
