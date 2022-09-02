Orion Oyj: Prosecutor appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the charges pressed against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

2 SEPTEMBER 2022 at 17.30 EEST



Prosecutor appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the chargespressed against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that the prosecutor has appealed the district court's decision to dismiss the charges pressed against Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion's Board of Directors, in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence.

According to Orion's knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta's operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015-2016. Orion Corporation disclosed the prosecutor's decision to press charges in a stock exchange release on 29 October 2020 and the district court's decision to dismiss the charges in a stock exchange release on 10 June 2022. The suspected offence was not related to Orion. Orion will not comment the matter.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Terhi Ormio

Vice President, Communications

Tel. +358 50 966 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.