The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 2
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 01 September 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 01 September 2022 98.56p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.09p per ordinary share
02 September 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
