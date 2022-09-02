AURP Congratulates Recipients of U.S. EDA $1 Billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grants

Many AURP Member research parks, innovation districts and sponsoring universities are among the winners of EDA's Build Back Better Regional Challenge grants

TUCSON, AZ and COLLEGE PARK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / AURP, the leading nonprofit organization representing research parks and innovation districts, today congratulated 21 regional economic development organizations selected to receive competitive grants as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration's (EDA) $1 Billion American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is the marquee program within EDA's American Rescue Plan that aims to boost economic recovery to rebuild America's communities.

Regional industry clusters across the U.S. receiving funding from the EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge include fields such as biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, energy, aerospace and precision agriculture.

AURP Members from Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Kansas are among these worthy participants that will collaborate with regional Build Back Better grant winners.

The EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge provides transformational investments to develop and strengthen industry clusters across the country and enhance U.S. global competitiveness.

"We are excited to work with these winning applicants as they build their communities of innovation," said Brian Darmody, Chief Strategy Officer with AURP. "Since 1986, AURP members across the country have been key actors in building regional technology coalitions - and AURP member expertise will help grow these regional coalitions."

AURP's special caucus groups - focusing on biotechnology, air and space technologies and clean energy - plan to work closely with these industry clusters as part of the grant awards and provide information on best practices nationally in building robust innovation ecosystems.

In related news, AURP's BIO Heath Caucus is set to meet June 4-5, 2023 in Boston in conjunction with BIO's International Convention. In addition, the AURP Air and Space Caucus will sponsor a panel discussion on research opportunities on the International Space Station at the AURP 2022 International Conference in Toronto, Sept. 19-22.

Map of AURP Member Organizations in the U.S.

