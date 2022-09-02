MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel provides update on noteholders' consent solicitation

DJ NORNICKEL PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS' CONSENT SOLICITATION

PRESS RELEASE NORNICKEL PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS' CONSENT SOLICITATION

September 2, 2022 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ("Norilsk Nickel" or the "Borrower") has announced the results of the separate meetings (the "Original Meetings") of the holders of the USD 1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), USD 1,000,000,000 4.10% Loan Participation Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), USD 750,000,000 3.375% Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), USD 500,000,000 2.55% Loan Participation Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and USD 500,000,000 2.80% Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") (together the "Notes" and each series of Notes a "Series"), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 in relation to the Notes (the "Memorandum").

Results of the Meetings

ISIN / Common Outstanding Outcome of Meeting Series of Code ISIN / CUSIP / Common Code Notes (Regulation S (Rule 144A Notes) Principal Extraordinary Extraordinary Notes) Amount Resolution One Resolution Two 2022 Notes XS1298447019 / US55314WAC82 / 55314W AC8 U.S.USD1,000,000,000 Passed Passed 129844701 / 129931051 2023 Notes XS1589324075 / US55315NAA19 / 55315N AA1 U.S.USD1,000,000,000 Passed Passed 158932407 / 158932407 2024 Notes XS2069992258 / US55315NAC74 / 55315N AC7 U.S.USD750,000,000 Passed Passed 206999225 / 206999225 2025 Notes XS2134628069 / US55315NAD57 / 55315N AD5 U.S.USD500,000,000 Adjourned Meeting Adjourned Meeting 213462806 / 213450344 2026 Notes XS2393505008 / US55315NAE31 / 55315N AE3 U.S.USD500,000,000 Passed Passed 239350500 / 239361927

As a result of the passing an Extraordinary Resolution One by holders of the 2022 Notes, the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, i2 Capital Trust Corporation Ltd has been appointed as new trustee of the Trust Deed in respect of each such Series. As a result of the passing an Extraordinary Resolution Two by holders of the 2022 Notes, the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the Amendment Documents relating to each such Series have been executed and the relevant modifications to the Trust Deeds and the Loan Agreements of each such Series have become effective.

Adjourned Meeting in respect of 2025 Notes

Norilsk Nickel has published today a Notice of adjourned meeting in respect of the 2025 Notes.

Holders of the 2025 Notes should note that Voting Instructions given (unless validly revoked, in the limited circumstances where such revocation is permitted) for the Original Meeting of holders of the 2025 Notes shall remain valid for the adjourned meeting.

Indicative Timing for the 2025 Notes Adjourned Meeting

-- Voting Deadline - 14 September 2022 (4:00 p.m. London time).

-- Adjourned meeting - 16 September 2022 (10.00 a.m. London time).

-- Announcement of the results - as soon as reasonably practicable after the adjourned meeting and, if applicable, satisfaction (or not) of the Consent Conditions.

Consent Solicitation General Terms and Conditions

-- Detailed terms and conditions are set out in the Memorandum.

-- A copy of the Memorandum and all announcements, notices and press releases related to the ConsentSolicitation are available to holders of the Notes at the Consent Solicitation Website upon registration: https://i2capmark.com/event-details/70/Holder/mmc-norilsknickel.

-- Holders of the 2025 Notes can participate in the Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2025 Notes onlyby delivery of a Voting Instruction to the Information and Tabulation Agent.

-- Only Noteholders that were direct or beneficial owners of the 2025 Notes as of the Record Date can submita Voting Instruction.

-- No consent fee is payable with respect to the Consent Solicitation.

In case of any questions and for any further information Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Information and Tabulation Agent

i2 Capital Markets Ltd.

128 City Road

London EC1V 2NX

United Kingdom

Email: nornickel@i2capmark.com

Phone: +44 20 3633 1212

Questions and requests may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel:

Investor Relations Department

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Investor Relations

15, 1st Krasnogvardeysky Drive, Moscow, 123100, Russia

Email: Eurobond@nornik.ru

Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

