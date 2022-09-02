DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Montrouge, France, September 2, 2022

DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies, will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 7 - 9, 2022 | In-Person Conference | Boston, MA

Daniel Tassé will be on-site in Boston on Thursday, September 8, 2022 to participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 24rd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 12 - 14, 2022 | Hybrid In-Person and Virtual Conference | New York, NY

Daniel Tassé will be on-site in New York on Monday, September 12, 2022 for a company presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of each engagement, the fireside chat and company presentation, will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/.

A replay of both engagements will also be available on DBV Technologies' website after the events conclude.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment