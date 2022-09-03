Redondo Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Rent-a-Romper introduces new rental clothing subscription for babies and toddlers saving parents time and money this year. Rent-a-Romper offers several different Capsule Memberships: 7 or 15 item Essentials Membership and 7 or 15 item Premium Membership, both of which include organic brands. Members can also choose preferences for size, style preferences, gender and delivery schedule.







Rent-a-Romper is an online rental subscription for children's clothing and is the modern way for parents to shop for their little one's wardrobes. Rent-a-Romper not only takes shopping off a parent's endless to-do list, it also helps the environment by keeping clothing out of landfills. With entry level memberships, Rent-a-Romper is a solution for parents who want to cut back on the amount of time and money they're spending on their kid's clothing.





Through a monthly subscription to Rent-a-Romper, founder Lauren Gregor provides families with a curated wardrobe for their children, depending on their age, size, style preferences, and clothing needs. There are four types of memberships that parents can choose from. Once their child outgrows the clothing, they can easily swap their clothes for the next size. Rent-a-Romper's shared closet gives families access to over 200 name brands and a wide variety of baby and toddler clothing to fit their personal needs, including the option to rent all organic items.

The website offers parents different types of Capsule Memberships based on their children's needs. With the Essentials Capsule, parents can choose 7 or 15 must-have children's items. The capsule consists of basic items that parents can build their children's wardrobe upon and mix and match with other pieces. Another option is the Premium Capsule, which includes high-quality and all-organic pieces. Similarly, parents can choose either 7 or 15 premium items. In addition to the necessary children's clothing, Rent-a-Romper also offers subscription options for children's pajamas, as well as swim gear. With every subscription, parents are able to indicate whether they'd prefer girls, boys, or unisex items, and also the age and sizing of their child.





Rent-a-Romper differs from other clothing subscription services in that it allows parents to swap their wardrobe for new items any time-without a limit on the number of swaps. If a parent falls in love with a particular piece, they can purchase it at a discount and keep it for good.

More than just a rental website, Rent-a-Romper has created a community-shared closet that allows parents to swap their children's clothing items. Unlike most subscription boxes, Rent-a-Romper offers unlimited swaps and exchanges for the children's clothing. Once your child has outgrown the clothes or if you'd just prefer a different style, you can easily swap the items with free round-trip shipping. Rent-a-Romper doesn't just make shopping for your child easy and efficient, it also ensures that your child always has clothes in the right size and in your preferred style.

In Lauren's words, "Before I started Rent-a-Romper, my family and I were thinking a lot about our contribution to climate change. To help reduce our impact, we started making small changes by replacing things we were doing every day with more sustainable options. When I was looking for convenient clothing solutions, there were a handful of options for women that were both affordable and sustainable. However, I don't need to buy myself clothes very often. When I started to approach making changes to how I shopped for my kids, I realized that was really where the biggest impact could be made because kids go through so much stuff so quickly."





The mission and impact of Rent-a-Romper goes well beyond helping parents save time and money. Rent-a-Romper has created a circular business model that keeps clothing in circulation and out of landfills. Becoming the modern-day hand-me-down solution for GenZ and Millennial consumers, many of whom are looking to avoid fast-fashion.

Founder: Lauren Gregor

Business Name: Rent-a-Romper

Website: https://rentaromper.com/

Instagram: @rentaromper

Facebook: @rentaromperus

