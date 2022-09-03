Tampa Bay, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - KVA Group with Keller Williams Tampa Central (KVA Group), a luxury real estate group, has listed a century-old residence in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood. The home, located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., adds to KVA Group's growing offerings of waterfront and luxury properties designed for an affluent clientele.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to list a beautiful home that is over 100 years old and was owned by an entrepreneur and occupied by a chef/restaurateur/TV personality," says Kamilla Altunyah, Founder of KVA Group. "We look forward to taking our clients on tours of this gorgeous house, whose renovations by the late Thomas Everett Lamb, one of South Tampa's most well-known home designers, include oversized Jeld Wen windows and doors, a smartphone-controlled CAT-4 entertainment system with speakers throughout the interior and exterior of the home, and even a mosquito system."

Ally Russell, an owner of KVA Group, explains that in addition to 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the company is focused on listing more homes in Hyde Park, a historic neighborhood established in 1886. "While properties are rarely listed in this waterfront area, we continue to look for opportunities to expand our portfolio. With its 19th-century architecture, tree-lined streets, and large variety of shops and restaurants, Hyde Park remains high on our list of exclusive real estate areas."

KVA Group invites those interested in resettling in Tampa to visit its newest listing and others on its website. "We specialize in iconic properties that appeal to those seeking a secluded, upscale home," says Kamilla Altunyan.

KVA Group with Keller Williams Tampa Central is composed of highly regarded agents who are experts in the Tampa Bay market.

For more information about 1115 Bayshore Blvd. in Hyde Park, Tampa, or to learn about other luxury properties, please contact:

Kamilla Altunyan & Ally Russell

INFO@KVA-Group.com

813-756-1465

