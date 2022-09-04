New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2022) - Untouched Agency has announced an update in its management and operation designed to promote women's empowerment on a global scale. By encouraging female personnel in recruitment processes and supporting and elevating female models, it plans to develop the global entertainment industry by helping to create a female workforce.



The Company also offers Untouched Agencies DMCA Takedown Service, which utilizes the latest technologies to locate and remove pirated content quickly and efficiently. By monitoring the internet 24/7, Untouched Agency locates stolen content and sends DMCA takedown notices to file hosting sites, tube sites, search engines, and ISPs that are hosting or linking to the stolen content.

"We support women's empowerment and are determined to lead the global entertainment industry. We will demonstrate that women can work hard and reach their goals. We are confident that we will be able to achieve our goal of a female workforce with this announcement," says the founder of Untouched Agency, Steph Too Trill.

Untouched Agency is a model management agency that specializes in recruiting and managing models. It has three international locations in the USA, Dublin, and Turkey. With professional media experts and decentralized management systems, the Agency provides professional services for models seeking to gain visibility through social network marketing, advertising on social networks, and other online advertising solutions.

