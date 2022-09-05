Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
05.09.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (432/22)

On August 31, 2022, ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) published
its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 with information on the
company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ISR
Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) (ISR, ISIN code SE0008212195, order
book ID 135384) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
