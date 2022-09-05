WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 September 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effective on 2 September 2022 relating to Mr James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer and his respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2019 LTIP has vested at 61.8% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted to Mr Wroath on 2 September 2019. The award is subject to a holding period and can be exercised from the fifth anniversary - 2 September 2024- until the award's 10-year expiry date in 2029.

Details of the vest are set out in the table below:

Name

and

position of PDMR Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of

Options remaining, exercisable from 2 September 2024 James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer 164,546 (62,857) 101,689



Mr Wroath's total beneficial interest in the Group will be 132,030 shares. This represents 0.106% of the Group's total issued share capital.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

