WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, September 5
5 September 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effective on 2 September 2022 relating to Mr James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer and his respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company (ISIN: GB0030329360).
The 2019 LTIP has vested at 61.8% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted to Mr Wroath on 2 September 2019. The award is subject to a holding period and can be exercised from the fifth anniversary - 2 September 2024- until the award's 10-year expiry date in 2029.
Details of the vest are set out in the table below:
|Name
and
position of PDMR
|Number of Options awarded
|Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions
|Number of
Options remaining, exercisable from 2 September 2024
|James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer
|164,546
|(62,857)
|101,689
Mr Wroath's total beneficial interest in the Group will be 132,030 shares. This represents 0.106% of the Group's total issued share capital.
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.
