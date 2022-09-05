Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - MLL Atelier LLC has announced the launch of consultancy services for qualified architects, design professionals and developers. These services are meant to enhance their knowledge and skills so that they can elevate their designs by incorporating the latest technologies. They will also provide simple techniques to help occupants of built environments maximize their potential, through the manner in which they interact with it.

This aspect of design called sensory design involves detailed analysis of the impact that design would have on the senses and customizing the environment to have the most beneficial impact on the occupants. One such example is that of retirement homes which should have a restful atmosphere and should also have the most advanced technological innovations to make the living space senior-friendly. Such innovations should be a part of the design process right from the concept stage and the new services from MLL Atelier will help design professionals to refine their skills in this regard.

The consultancy services will be offered in the form of workshops, online courses, masterclasses, webinars and design challenges based on the needs of individual clients and groups. The classes will be led by the founder of MLL Atelier LLC, Maria Lorena Lehman, an experienced Harvard-trained architectural designer and award-winning author.

There are many technological innovations like nanotechnology, biomimicry, actuators, and sensors that architects can integrate within their designs, to create settings that yield greater personalization to help occupants, to not only meet short-term needs, but to also actualize longer term goals. Design professionals will have a chance to learn about these innovations and apply them in a practical manner through guidance from experienced professionals at MLL Atelier LLC.

Commenting on the new consultancy services, Maria Lorena Lehman, founder of MLL Atelier LLC, said, "We are launching these consultancy services with the goal of encouraging clients to think of 'building occupants' in more specific terms rather than general terms, as people 'experience' the space on a collective and individual basis. By integrating concepts from sensory design, and leveraging emerging technologies within the ideation stage itself, we aim to help designers create environments where occupants can reach their maximum potential. Both occupants and built environments will evolve, because of their interactions with one another. Whether it is a physical environment such as a hospital, school, office building, home, a city, or even a virtual environment, the ultimate aim is to create environments where technology is guided by design so that it unlocks new possibilities to make the lives of users better."

Media contact:

Name: Maria Lorena Lehman

Email: mll@marialorenalehman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135961