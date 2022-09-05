US researchers have developed a new solid-state lithium-metal battery, and China's SVOLT has started producing prototype solid-state cells. Toyota, meanwhile, has revealed plans to invest billions of dollars in battery production.Harvard University researchers have developed a solid-state lithium-metal battery that can be charged and discharged at least 10,000 times at a high current density - marking a big leap toward commercialization. The lab-scale coin-cell prototype has achieved lifetime battery charge rates as fast as three minutes with more than 10,000 cycles. The scientists published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...