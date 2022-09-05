(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
August 2022
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,741,406
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
July 2022
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,572,850
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,750,606
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,296,375 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005387/en/
Contacts:
Gecina