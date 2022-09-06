TOKYO, Sept 6, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of research across various types of cancer from its oncology portfolio and pipeline during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, which is taking place virtually and in-person in Paris, France from September 9 to 13.A late-breaking oral presentation of detailed results from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program including the final analysis of the Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial will be featured in a Proffered Paper session (NCT03713593; Presentation: LBA34). The study evaluated the combination of lenvatinib plus anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA versus lenvatinib monotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Additionally, two mini-oral presentations will feature updated efficacy and safety data from the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial evaluating the combination in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (NCT02811861; Presentation: #1449MO) and Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial evaluating the combination in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma (NCT03517449; Presentation: #525MO).In addition, a new post-hoc analysis of three pivotal Phase 3 studies (Study 301/NCT00337103, Study 304/NCT02225470 and the EMBRACE trial/Study 305/NCT00388726) evaluating the efficacy of eribulin (HALAVEN) versus other chemotherapies (capecitabine, vinorelbine and Treatment of Physician's Choice [TPC], respectively) in patients living with metastatic breast cancer whose tumors have low or no HER2-expression will be presented during a poster session (Presentation: #259P)."We look forward to presenting data at ESMO, showcasing Eisai's latest research on both lenvatinib and eribulin, with the goal of continuing to help people living with various types of cancer," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Presentations on the LEAP clinical program as well as new analyses for eribulin reinforce our commitment to the ongoing research of our portfolio in an effort to better serve patients and healthcare providers."In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. To date, more than 15 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across multiple tumor types.This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/news202265.html.Source: EisaiCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.