Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Die Spekulation mit dem „Marktführerhebel“
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
06.09.22
08:01 Uhr
2,645 Euro
-0,055
-2,04 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2022 | 08:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Suominen to implement a new energy surcharge on all products in Europe

Suominen Corporation's press release on September 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen's energy costs have increased significantly during the recent months and continue to rise during the coming autumn and winter months. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement a new energy surcharge on all its products in Europe.

"Suominen has been preparing for energy shortages and mitigating possible energy interruptions in order to secure business continuity. Naturally this comes with additional cost, but we have decided to remain committed to serve our customers during this difficult period," says Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


For additional information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 40 861 2852

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
