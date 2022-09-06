Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific.

On 1 September 2022, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 25,100 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at price of 164p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and persons closely associated with him is 403,981 Shares, representing 0.16% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Spruce Bluff Resources Limited 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 164p 25,100 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 25,100

164p e. Date of the transaction 1 September 2022 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

