

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update in respect of the period since 1 May 2022, DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) stated that overall trading was in line with its expectations driven by pricing momentum and good cost control. First quarter corrugated box volumes declined slightly on a like for like basis. The Group continues to expect growth of at least 2% for the full year.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said: 'The increased profitability and cash generation is being driven by improving efficiency and cost increase mitigation as well as successfully continuing to raise packaging prices. Overall returns on capital remain within our medium term target.'



The Group noted that its operating plans and progress to date continue to give confidence in its outlook for fiscal 2023.



DS Smith Plc also announced that Adrian Marsh plans to retire from the Board and from his role as Group Finance Director once a successor is in place.



