Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group (+1-919-214-9793) has expanded its content marketing services for remodeling contractors and roofers in Durham, North Carolina & other states across the USA. The agency provides automated content creation to improve brand awareness, lead generation, and sales.

Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group announced an updated content marketing service designed to help local roofers elevate their brand and get seen by more potential customers.

The latest version of the service incorporates audio advertisements, video creation, blog writing, and "done for you" marketing to position clients at the top of Google search results - an essential requirement for online visibility, as almost two thirds of all consumers only click on the top five results.

The new content marketing service provides a consistent output that reinforces the quality service on offer by the client. The process is automated, with the expert team handling all content development and publication. Through regular content creation, businesses are able to showcase products, services, new launches, special offers, and any other aspect of their business using high-quality multimedia pieces including slideshows, podcasts, infographics and videos.

Interested parties can learn more about the content marketing service by watching the video provided on the agency's website, featuring case studies and proven strategies that have helped various companies to grow across a range of fields. The agency provides extensive initial consultation to help clients clarify their digital marketing goals and create an initial strategy plan. This can form the foundation for a custom content campaign.

With the latest announcement, the agency continues to expand its range of marketing solutions for local businesses in Durham and the surrounding areas.

Jeremy, the owner of the marketing agency, says: "Our team consists of writers, developers, and advertising professionals that have helped hundreds of businesses get more clients, patients, and customers in a variety of industries. We help you to reach your best clients by crafting meaningful hyper-local ads coverage."

